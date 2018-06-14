Medical students head to Mexico to provide free medical clinic

TUCSON, AZ - Medical students at the University of Arizona are heading down to Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico on Saturday, June 16th to provide a one-day free medical clinic.

The clinic is spearheaded by the Flying Samaritan Club chapter at the University of Arizona's College of Medicine.

Medical students who participate in the trip treat a range of patients and provide free medication to those who need it as well.

The students treat conditions ranging from Diabetes to Hypertension and even Acne. Patients who take part in the medical clinic range from toddlers to the elderly.

Stephen Davidson, a medical student participating in the trip, said getting to interact and treat a teenage boy is what has really stuck with him throughout his visits to Mexico.

"He's been coming back to the clinic because he had severe acne and so just this past month he had a follow up and it was really clearing up and just something as simple as that has had such a profound effect for this high school age boy," Davidson said.

During this upcoming trip, the group expects to treat anywhere between nine and 12 patients.