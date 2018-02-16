Medical experts warn about new flu strain emerging

TUCSON, Ariz. - This flu season will likely go down as one of the deadliest in our state's history. The Arizona Department of Health Services says 461 people have been killed by the illness so far.

The state has recorded more than 23,000 flu cases this season. Medical officials however, are now warning about a different strain that could increase that number. With the recent rise of a different strain, even if you have already gotten it once, there's still the chance you could get the flu again.

According to the Center for Disease Control, in the fall, 90% of flu cases were Influenza A. However, Influenza B is now on the rise, making up almost half of Arizona cases last week. Officials say the this bad flu season will likely continue. Since the flu shot is only 36% effective, according to the CDC, patients are looking for alternatives.

Doctors recommend taking vitamins A and D to help fight the virus. In addition, an uncommon treatment. IV therapy is gaining in popularity in Arizona.

Other than washing your hands, and cleaning surfaces, medical experts say it's still not too late to get that flu shot.



