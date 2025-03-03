Medical Examiner report identifies woman killed by dogs in January

The Tucson woman who was attacked and killed by two dogs in January, has been identified in the Medical Examiner report as 61-year-old Tina Weger.

According to the report, Weger was attacked in her garage by the dogs on Jan. 19 and died at the scene.

The report does not say whether or not those dogs were her dogs.

The report attributes her death to "puncture and avulsion injuries due to dog attack with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a significant contributing condition."

The ME ruled the death an accident.