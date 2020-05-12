Medical care more accessible for veterans at Tucson VA

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Saguaro Primary Care Clinic is moving to the first floor of the VA, now rather than moving patients from room to room health professionals will come to them.

Chief nurse for primary care Sally Petty said "If the patient has any needs to see a nutritionist or social work or pharmacy for education or support that person is located in the clinic and will go directly to the veteran, so the veteran has kind of been a one stop shop for the care that he needs to have."

VA officials say the move won't affect any appointments that are already scheduled.