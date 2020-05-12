Menu

Medical care more accessible for veterans at Tucson VA

The Saguaro Primary Care Clinic is moving to the first floor of the VA, now rather than moving patients from room to room health professionals will come to them.
Posted at 10:36 PM, May 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-12 01:36:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Saguaro Primary Care Clinic is moving to the first floor of the VA, now rather than moving patients from room to room health professionals will come to them.

Chief nurse for primary care Sally Petty said "If the patient has any needs to see a nutritionist or social work or pharmacy for education or support that person is located in the clinic and will go directly to the veteran, so the veteran has kind of been a one stop shop for the care that he needs to have."

VA officials say the move won't affect any appointments that are already scheduled.

