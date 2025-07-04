Medicaid cuts could affect Tucsonan with disabilities

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the Big Beautiful Bill Act heading to President Trump’s desk, many people on Medicaid are worried about what this means for their healthcare, including 23-year-old Garrett Newell.

Newell is from Tucson and has cerebral palsy.

He says Medicaid helps pay for his surgeries and healthcare, and cuts would impact him tremendously.

“This bill is equivalent to dropping an atomic bomb on a city. It directly affects everyone," Newell said.

Newell has been faced with many challenges in his life, things that might seem simple, like walking, was no easy task.

"So this is the area where they had my surgery on my right leg back behind the Achilles here. They cut the tendon in order for me to put my heel on the ground," said Newell.

He says going to the doctor is something he'll always have to do.

Newell wanted to make his voice heard and speak on behalf of people with disabilities, so he took a trip to Washington D.C. to speak with Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., who represents Pima County, but ended up being disappointed.

“I met his staffers specifically. They very much dismissed, like, our concerns when it comes to Medicaid cuts and all that, being very combative with us," Newell said.

He said he's frustrated with Ciscomani for voting for the Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“Your unwillingness to fight is annoying as hell as well as deeply, deeply, deeply, angers me," Newell said.

In a statement Ciscomani said like all bills, the Big Beautiful Bill Act is not perfect, but his constituents in southeastern Arizona support it, saying, “It cracks down on fraud and abuse in Medicaid through common-sense work requirements and better eligibility checks, with no cuts to FMAP [Federal Medical Assistance Percentage] which would have endangered the access to care for many in need. These steps help ensure that we protect Medicaid's solvency so that it continues to serve our most vulnerable."

Newell says without Medicaid, the multiple surgeries he has received wouldn’t have been possible.

“Cause there were several times where I had some relapses and Medicaid paid for all the stuff," Newell said.

Newell is also worried about the cuts affecting his vision insurance.

"I'm not sure if I'm able to get a future prescription in terms of my glasses, which is a huge worry for me," Newell said.

Though the impact goes beyond his physical disability.

“I might have a mental health crisis and Medicaid might not be able to cover that at all," Newell said.

He says he doesn’t know what to expect going forward. Newell isn’t working right now. Instead he’s focusing on attending school. He says without Medicaid his mom would struggle getting him assistance.

“We’re human, we rely on Medicaid for the stuff to make things a little bit more easier in life," said Newell.