Meat pies and merriment: Tucson Celtic Festival takes place this weekend

It will be all shamrocks and shillelaghs, clans and kilts, at Rillito Park Race Track this weekend as the venue plays backdrop to the annual Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games.

The three-day event kicks off Friday night, Nov. 1, with its Viking Night concert, running from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and featuring live music from regional Celtic musicians, including Noble McCoy Band and Celtica Nova, and contests for best viking costume, best legs in a kilt, and best beard. Admission is $23 with discounts available.

The main event will run from 8 a.m. to 9:30 Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and will include all you would expect from a Celtic fest: live Celtic bands, highland dancers, Irish/Scottish cuisine, men and women in kilts tossing logs, and lots of vendors, selling everything from shields to surname plaques. Tickets are $26 on Saturday and $21 on Sunday with discounts available.

Rillito Park Race Track is at 4502 N. First Ave. Visit the website for more information.

