Mayor Rothschild announces youth collaboration arts program

Bea Rosen
7:18 PM, Jan 24, 2018
More Tucson students will get a chance to experience a play, concert or museum.

Mayor Rothschild is combining his "Great Start" program with "Act One," an organization that provides field trips to art and cultural events for K-12 students in Title 1 schools. 

Today the Mayor announced the collaboration, and emphasized the importance of giving all students access to the arts.

"Great Start" has provided more than 2,000 passes to art and cultural institutions for distribution by Tucson-area school districts. 

"Act One" operates off donations. 

