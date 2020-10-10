Mayor Romero, Rep. Grijalva join Bernie Sanders in virtual town hall Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to host a virtual town hall Saturday 'Fighting for Justice in Arizona' alongside some state leaders.

The virtual town hall is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Arizona time, where Sanders will be joined by Representative Raúl Grijalva, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, according to a news release from Sanders' office. This town hall is during the first week of early voting in Arizona.

The town hall will be live-streamed on Sanders' website and social media pages.