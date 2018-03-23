Mayor, PALF holds Homebuyer Expo

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucsonans interested in learning more about buying a home are invited to a Homebuyer Expo Saturday.

Mayer Rothschild and the Pima Area Labor Federation are holding the event.

Attendees will about the mortgage process, down payment assistance programs and credit score management.

Lenders and housing professionals will be in attendance to answer questions.

"Not many people know about the programs available to help renters become homeowners," Mayor Rothschild said. "The Homebuyer Expo is a no-pressure chance to learn what's out there and what's involved in buying a home."

The event is located at 750 S. Tucson Blvd and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.