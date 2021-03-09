Mayor encourages public to join virtual budget town hall meetings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and City Manager Michael Ortega are encouraging the community to take part in a series of town halls to discuss budget for the next fiscal year.

With the next fiscal year starting July 1, the meetings will allow community members to give feedback in four virtual town hall meetings that will entail discussions on infrastructure and mobility, climate action and adaptation, community safety, and a resilient recovery, according to a press release from the Mayor's office.

“I welcome Tucsonans to join the conversation as we work alongside one another to re-imagine how we co-govern as one community,” said Mayor Romero. “Feedback from community members is a critical component of the budgeting process as we approach budgeting decisions for the next fiscal year. I encourage all Tucsonans to participate and make their voice heard.”

Below are the series of town halls with dates and times:



Infrastructure and Mobility Town Hall, Thursday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Climate Action and Adaptation Town Hall, Saturday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m.

Community Safety Town Hall, Saturday, March 27 at 10:30 a.m.

Resilient Recovery Town Hall, Thursday, April 8 at 5:30 p.m.

To register for the infrastructure and mobility town hall, click here. The links to other meetings will be released at a later time.