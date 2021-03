TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and City Council voted Tuesday to approve a new skate park.

The idea for the new skate park came from skaters themselves.

Council members say those skaters first approached them with the idea more than four years ago.

Then the Arizona Department of Transportation gave a preliminary approval for the project, and the group was able to gather some grants to help pay for the park.

The park will sit under Interstate 10 at Cushing Street.