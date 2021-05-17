Mayor, city council to discuss local mask ordinance at Tuesday meeting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A meeting will be held Tuesday where Mayor Romero and the City Council will discuss Tucson's mask ordinance.

Last week, the CDC updated its guidance on wearing masks, saying it is now safe for fully vaccinated people to not wear a face-covering in most situations.

Following that announcement, the Pima County Board of Supervisors rescinded its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, making masks no longer a requirement in most instances. If a person is not vaccinated, the county still recommends masking up.

In a statement Friday, Mayor Romero said she will be asking the council to consider ending the local mask requirement.

"It is because we masked up and followed the advice of our public health experts that we are in a position where cases are low and we can take additional steps to fully return back to normal. Unlike our state leaders, here in Tucson we have listened to our public health experts and followed the science since the beginning of this pandemic. This marks an important milestone in our fight against COVID-19, and I want to thank all Tucsonans for their tremendous efforts and sacrifice to keep our community healthy," Romero said.

(1/3) With the release of new CDC guidelines, and no way of distinguishing b/w vaccinated and unvaccinated persons, I will be asking @cityoftucson City Council to consider ending our local mask-wearing requirement while strongly recommending that Tucsonans follow CDC guidelines pic.twitter.com/w675xIUnb6 — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) May 15, 2021

If the mayor's proposal is approved on Tuesday, here's what would remain in place: