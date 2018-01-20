Mayor and volunteers team up to get students back in school

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - On Friday, volunteers are teaming up with the Mayor to help students who have dropped out of school. They'll be knocking on doors to convince students to continue their education through the "Steps to Success" program.

The district has people working to get students back in school year round, but sometimes, these door knocking efforts with the mayor and athletes from the UA are the final push that will make students feel special and motivated enough to get back in school.

Since the "Steps to Success" program started in 2014, hundreds of people have volunteered to go re-enroll students.

More than 500 students, 7th graders all the way to seniors in high school, have returned to school. More than 90 of those students have graduated.

Studies have shown that higher drop out rates in schools can correlate with higher criminal activity, poorer health systems, and higher reliance on government programs in a city.

Raising student enrollment is one of new Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo's goals.

The "Steps for Success" walk will begin at the district headquarters at 9 a.m. At 1010 E. 10th Street.