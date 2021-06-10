Mattel Adventure Park joins Arizona Crystal Lagoons project in Glendale; coaster, go-karts planned

GLENDALE, AZ — The developers behind Crystal Lagoons, Island Resort -- a large entertainment district with a 10-acre lagoon, hotels, and restaurants proposed in Glendale -- are partnering with Mattel, Inc. to open an adventure park with a Hot Wheels-themed roller coaster, indoor go-karts, and a Thomas & Friends indoor theme park, among other attractions.

Concept rendering/handout

Developers made the announcement Thursday during a ceremonial groundbreaking event in Glendale.

The Mattel Adventure Park will be part of Crystal Lagoons, Island Resort, the 48-acre entertainment district first announced in 2020 and touted to have world-class hotels, restaurants, a concert venue, a beach, a "Fly" theater, and a 4-D theater.

It will be located on the southwest corner of 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way, near the Loop 101, and south of Westgate Entertainment District, Gila River Arena, and State Farm Stadium.

The goal is to open in late 2022 before State Farm Stadium hosts Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.

“We are delighted for Glendale to be the flagship location for this resort that will bring technology and globally established partners to create a one-of-a-kind environment," Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps said in a prepared statement.

"The Crystal Lagoons and the Mattel themed Adventure Park will complement our thriving sports and entertainment district and support our goal of being a premier destination for visitors from across the globe and for Glendale residents," his statement said.

The theme park is also said to have the first life-sized and electric battery-powered "Thomas The Tank Engine" passenger train. Other immersive experiences are also planned, developers said.

Concept rendering/handout

Additional announcements regarding hotels, restaurants, and other partnerships with entertainment brands would be made in the "coming weeks," said Phelps.

"Mattel shares our vision and sets the platinum standard for the concept of play. We are thrilled to create the country’s first Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale,” said Mark Cornell, president of attractions & entertainment for Crystal Lagoons Island Resort, in a prepared statement.

It is also one of many large entertainment developments that have been proposed in recent years in Arizona, though none of them are to the scale of Six Flags, Disneyland, or Sea World.