Market encourages Tucsonans to shop local this holiday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The search for the perfect gift is sometimes a challenge, but the Historic 4th Avenue Coalition wants to make holiday shopping easy.

"A lot of people came with their lists. They are going down their lists of people and getting everything that they need," said Rainbow Babe Owner, Jax Goswick.

On Sunday, over 120 local vendors set up shop off 4th avenue. Everything for sale was handmade in Tucson.

"We just really like being able to support local artists and find things within our community," said shopper, Savannah Rocker.

"There's so many just beautiful artists here in this town. It's so awesome that they put this kind of stuff together," said Draw Dad Owner, Donovan White.

The pandemic put many market events on hold. In order to come back, all vendors had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.

"This is actually my first market in two years because of everything shutting down. It's been wild," said Goswick.

The chance to showcase products in-person is huge for small, local vendors. It gives them the opportunity to continue making things they love.

"There are jewelry makers, macrame people, people who make apparel. That kind of thing. It's all a little bit different. There's room for everybody. We all support each other," Melrose Macrame Owner, Jessica Melrose.

