Mark Napier to serve as chief of staff for Cochise County Sheriff

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier has found a new job.

The Cochise County Sheriff announced Tuesday that Napier would serve as chief of staff for Sheriff Mark Dannels. He'll start the new job on Jan. 3.

Napier narrowly lost re-election to Democrat Chris Nanos, who served as sheriff before Napier.

"I worked with many of our staff during this process for interviews and input into Mark becoming our Chief of Staff, and I am confident that he will be an asset not only to the Sheriff’s Office, but to Cochise County as a whole.," Sheriff Dannels said, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

As chief of staff, Napier will manage all staff of the office, including deputies, support staff and detention staff, the office says.

Napier will continue as Pima County Sheriff until his term concludes on Dec. 31.