Maricopa police fatally shoot an armed man making threats

MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Maricopa say officers have fatally shot an armed man who allegedly was making threats. They say the incident occurred at a home around 8 a.m. Sunday.

The name and age of the man killed were not immediately released. Authorities haven’t said what exactly prompted officers to shoot.

Police say the man was armed with a gun and when officers arrived on the scene, he reportedly engaged with officers and was shot.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police say no Maricopa officers were injured in the incident.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will be conducting an investigation into the shooting. Maricopa is located around 33 miles (53 kilometers) southwest of Phoenix.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

