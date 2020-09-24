Maricopa County prosecutor wants all police to wear cameras

PHOENIX (AP) — The top prosecutor in Maricopa County is calling for lawmakers to require body-worn cameras for all Arizona police officers in the field.

County Attorney Allister Adel urged lawmakers Wednesday to take action in the next legislative session after the prosecutor declined two days earlier to bring charges against Trooper George Cervantes in the shooting death of Dion Johnson, who is Black.

Department of Public Safety officers haven’t been equipped with cameras.

Early this year, Gov. Doug Ducey called for equipping every state trooper with a camera.

But lawmakers dropped the idea as they hurried to pass a simpler budget amid the onset of the pandemic.

