Maricopa County deputies rescue more than 60 dogs from alleged puppy mill

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Animal Crimes and MASH units rescued more than 60 dogs from a home after receiving a tip that was forwarded directly to Sheriff Jerry Sheridan's Facebook page.

Crews served a search warrant at a home near Camelback Road and Jackrabbit Trail, where detectives say the homeowner operated as a breeder.

"She has a website selling them for about $2,000 to $3,000,” MCSO’s Animal Crimes Unit detective Dave Evans said.

Horrific conditions discovered

At least one dog was found dead, with dozens of others living in what investigators described as filthy conditions.

"I've been doing this seven to eight years and this is a nine out of 10. It's horrible,” Evans said. "Our MASH people are on respirators because the urine is so strong, you got feces all over the wall and everything, we'll go in there, each animal is an evidence item."

Investigation ongoing

The owner has not been arrested yet, as detectives await veterinary testing which could lead to additional charges.

"The arrest is not important to us right now we're dealing with 60 animals in here so our first and foremost is to get inside and get these animals,” Evans said.

Once cleared by veterinarians and the courts, the animals will join dozens of other animals waiting to be adopted through MCSO's MASH unit.

The Animal Crimes and MASH unit has been busy since being brought back by Sheriff Sheridan, with community tips now coming in regularly.

"We actually got a tip that was actually forwarded to Sheriff Sheridan himself on his Facebook page,” Evans said. "We look into every single tip that comes into the sheriff's office, every single one," the investigator said.

