March demanding justice organized by Tucson teenager

TUCSON, Ariz. — Hundreds marched near Reid Park Friday night to demand justice and honor Black lives, and it was all organized by a Tucson teenager.

Isis Dottie-Scott is just 16-years0old and she’s stepping up to make sure her voice is heard.

“I’m not asking anymore I'm demanding it I'm demanding change I'm planning my change I'm demanding everything that is said today I'm demanding it, I'm not asking, and I want everybody to know that I'm not asking anymore I'm demanding,” she said.

She explained some of the demands protesters are calling for.

“Everything going on everything that has been going on for the past 400 years. It's just things need to change, and I plan on making that change I will make that change I will do everything in my power. I will not stop until our voices are heard and I will not stop until we get what we deserve,” said Dottie-Scott.

Dottie-Scott was inspired to step up because of her dad.

“We're not we're not in chains anymore, but they took the shackles, and they made them into handcuffs,” said 16-year-old Isis Dottie-Scott.

She explained she does not think the justice system worked in her father’s favor.

“We're still behind bars and a lot of people are wrongly imprisoned. My dad for say, he just got a lot of unnecessary time in our justice system. Our system is not set up for minorities to thrive, it is set up for us to fail and if you look into that deeply you realize that you will see it. It is set up for every minority to fail," she claimed.

Friday night, she led her second demonstration with more than a hundred people in attendance, and she said her work is far from done.

“I plan on starting my career as an activist. So, I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon,” said Dottie-Scott.