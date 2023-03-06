Two huge warehouses under construction in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The town of Marana continues to expand, and if you're driving past the Tangerine exit you might notice two huge buildings under construction.

The two buildings being built northeast of Tangerine Farms Road and I-10 are close to a million square feet. According to Marana's Town Manager Terry Rozema, Southern Arizona Logistics bought the buildings and says it plans to bring more industrial development to Marana.

The $22 million deal is expected to have its first phase of construction completed by July and could be used in several different ways.

"Companies that build fire extinguishers equipment for fire suppression and things of that nature," Rozema said. "So it could be something like that, light manufacturing, could be some light distribution like Wayfair last mile or Home Depot last mile. Those kinds of things."

While it's not clear yet who will occupy the space, officials anticipate they'll be leased out sometime in the next year.

For more information on the project, click here.