Marana Unified, Catalina Foothills School Districts job fairs set for Saturday, Feb. 11

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two area school districts will hold job fairs for educators and people looking to get into the field in February.

Both fairs will take place Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m - noon.

Marana Unified School District Job Fair

The MUSD is hiring for multiple positions:



Certified teachers

Substitute teachers

Social workers

Aides

Health service

Bus drivers

Secretarial positions

Preschool aides and supervisors

The MUSD job fair is held at Quail Run Elementary School, 4600 W. Cortaro Farms Rd.

Those interested in attending the MUSD job fair must schedule an appointment. Call (520) 616-6318 to book a time, or visit the district's website for more information.

Catalina Foothills School District Teacher Job Fair

The CFSD hiring positions include:



Elementary,

Middle,

High school

and Pre-K teachers.

District employees, including school principals and other staff, will be in attendance to meet with interviewees.

Interviews at the job fair are by appointment only. Organizers ask that candidates schedule an interview slot prior to the day of the job fair at the school district website.

The Catalina Foothills job fair is held at the Professional Learning Center at Valley View Early Learning Center, 3435 Sunrise Dr.

District officials said in 2022, Catalina had both the highest starting salary and the highest average teacher's salary in Southern Arizona.