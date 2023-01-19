Marana Unified, Catalina Foothills School Districts job fairs set for Saturday, Feb. 11

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two area school districts will hold job fairs for educators and people looking to get into the field in February.
Both fairs will take place Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m - noon.
Marana Unified School District Job Fair
The MUSD is hiring for multiple positions:
- Certified teachers
- Substitute teachers
- Social workers
- Aides
- Health service
- Bus drivers
- Secretarial positions
- Preschool aides and supervisors
The MUSD job fair is held at Quail Run Elementary School, 4600 W. Cortaro Farms Rd.
Those interested in attending the MUSD job fair must schedule an appointment. Call (520) 616-6318 to book a time, or visit the district's website for more information.
Catalina Foothills School District Teacher Job Fair
The CFSD hiring positions include:
- Elementary,
- Middle,
- High school
- and Pre-K teachers.
District employees, including school principals and other staff, will be in attendance to meet with interviewees.
Interviews at the job fair are by appointment only. Organizers ask that candidates schedule an interview slot prior to the day of the job fair at the school district website.
The Catalina Foothills job fair is held at the Professional Learning Center at Valley View Early Learning Center, 3435 Sunrise Dr.
District officials said in 2022, Catalina had both the highest starting salary and the highest average teacher's salary in Southern Arizona.
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.