Marana Unified School District to host job fair Nov. 14

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Marana Unified School District is hosting a job fair Saturday, November 14.

The job fair is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MUSD Early Learning and Resource Center in the Courtyard, 7651 N. Oldfather Road, according to MUSD. Those planning to attend are required to schedule an appointment by calling 520-682-4762. Attendees can bring resumes and take part in on-site interviews.

MUSD is looking to hire staff for the following; health office, food service, transportation, extended learning opportunities, substitutes, special education aides, teacher assistants, and other positions committed to student learning and well-being.

Face masks and social distancing will be required.

For more information regarding jobs with MUSD, click here.