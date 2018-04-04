TUCSON, Ariz. - Attention job seekers, Marana Unified School District is hosting a job fair at Mountain View High School on Saturday, April 21st from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Marana USD is looking for teachers, aides, health office, food service, transportation, support staff, substitutes and other positions.

You're encouraged to bring resumes and completed applications and to participate in on-site interviews. For more information call (520) 682-3243 or www.maranausd.org/jobs.

Mountain View High School is located at 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.