Marana Unified School District: Investigation underway about photo circulating on social media

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) The Marana Unified School District says an investigation is underway about a photo circulating on social media showing a gun with the words "Don't come to school tomorrow."

A spokesperson for the district says initial findings show the image is one that has circulated several times over the past few years, however they are still taking it seriously.

Tamara Crawley with MUSD says the photo was re-Tweeted by students from Mountain View High School. Parents and students reached out to law enforcement and the school, Crawley says.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department will have increased law enforcement at the high school today and it will operate like normal.

The incident is under investigation and if you have any information you're asked to call 911.

