Marana Unified is hiring!

MARANA, Ariz. - Marana Unified School District is having a job fair on Saturday.

The event will be at Mountain View High School in the school's Gymnasium. It will be from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Director of Human Resources, Monica Harper, says the event "has proven to be an exceptional opportunity for individuals seeking employment in an environment dedicated to excellence."

MUSD says they are hoping to hire for a variety of positions including: teachers, aids, health office, food service, transportation, substitutes, support staff, and more.