Marana Strong drive-thru promotes local businesses

MARANA, Ariz. — The Marana Strong community drive-thru kicked off its first ever event Saturday morning as a way for the community to connect with businesses during the pandemic.

“We’re showing that we’re here for our community whether it's helping them with substance abuse or just getting the word out about our local businesses,” said Heather Paddock, Marana Prevention Alliance.

The Marana Prevention Alliance created the event to bring the community together in a safe way.

“We know that a lot of local businesses in Marana were hit very hard from COVID. So, we wanted to help showcase them," said Danielle Riguerra, Marana Prevention Alliance.

Businesses like Ronnie's Handyman and Home Service set up shop to let the community know they are there for them.

“Our slogan is whatever you want done,” said Ashley.

Ashley with Ronnie's Handyman said her dad started the company in 1999. Like many businesses, she said business slowed at first.

“I think we just made the best of it by transitioning — providing all the safety gear for employees and following all the safety guidelines,” she explained.

The Marana Chamber of Commerce represents more than five hundred businesses in the area.

CEO Audra Winters said many other businesses are pivoting to be successful.

“They’ve really made it work so I know some of them are still suffering but some of them are doing great. They are our heroes right now," she said.