Marana special needs preschool target of break-ins and vandalism

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A preschool in Marana has become a target for break-ins and vandalism.

PAL Preschool Center for special education was vandalized and broken into over the weekend. The school is located off Oldfather Road.

Workers there say it's the sixth break-in they've had since April.

Over the weekend, vandals broke into classrooms, destroying several of them and set off fire extinguishers.

KGUN 9 reached out to the Marana Unified School District regarding the break in.

The school district said they will be increasing security, fencing, adding more security cameras and will be working with the Pima County Sheriff's Department to find the suspects involved.

In total staff says about 90 boxes of toys, chairs and brand new OT and speech equipment now has to be tossed because of the fire extinguisher dust.

In the mean time, the school is taking donations to help replace books, toys and craft supplies that were damaged.

