Marana special education class places 1st in cheer competition

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Marana High School Flying Tiger's special education class placed first at the Special Olympics Cheerleading Competition Saturday.
The group's outstanding two-minute performance elevated the team to victory.
We got 1st place today at our Special Olympics Cheerleading Competition! #Marana #MarahaHighSchool #MHSFlyingTigers #UnifiedSports #SpecialOlympics pic.twitter.com/khGpCALTrL— Marana High School Flying Tigers (@MHSflyingtigers) February 10, 2018
