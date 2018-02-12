Marana special education class places 1st in cheer competition

Joey Greaber
4:53 PM, Feb 12, 2018

The Marana High School Flying Tiger's special education class placed first at the Special Olympics Cheerleading Competition Saturday.

KGUN9 On Your Side

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Marana High School Flying Tiger's special education class placed first at the Special Olympics Cheerleading Competition Saturday.

The group's outstanding two-minute performance elevated the team to victory.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top