Marana schools receive $20K in grants for leader program

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana schools are getting two $10,000 dollar grants from the Bayer Fund.

The first grant will help their career and technical education agri-science program. The second will help support science, technology, engineering and math professional development through the stemazing teacher leader program.

The director of public relations says the grants will help build an animal housing and teaching facility,and will help them invest in their teachers.

Director of public relations and community engagement Alli Benjamin said "We're going to be using these funds to invest in our most valuable resource- which is our teachers, so that they can effectively teach our students to these new science standards... As well as ensuring that they're both college and career ready."

The stemazing program helped train 349 teachers last year.