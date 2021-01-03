Marana school district offers free grab-and-go meals during remote learning

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Unified School District will be offering free Grab & Go breakfast and lunch meals during remote learning between January 4 – 22.
In December, the district announced that students would return to remote learning.
During the temporary remote instruction, parents can pickup free meals along specific bus routes and at select MUSD schools with designated times.
The school curbside meals will be available Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Below are locations for school curbside meal service:
- Butterfield Elementary School: 3400 W. Massingale Rd. Tucson, AZ 85741
- Coyote Trail Elementary: 8000 N. Silverbell Rd. Tucson, AZ 85743
- DeGrazia Elementary School: 5051 W. Overton Rd. Tucson, AZ 85742
- Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8: 5650 W. Moore Rd. Marana, AZ 85658
- Gladden Farms Elementary School: 11745 W. Gladden Farms Drive Marana, AZ 85653
- Estes Elementary School: 11280 W. Grier Rd. Marana, AZ 85653
- Ironwood Elementary: 3300 W. Freer Dr. Tucson, AZ 85742
- Picture Rocks Elementary: 5875 N. Sanders Rd., Tucson, AZ 85743
- Quail Run Elementary: 4600 W. Cortaro Farms Rd., Tucson, AZ 85742
- Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary: 8500 N. Continental Reserve Loop Tucson, AZ 85743
- Roadrunner Elementary: 16651 W. Calle Carmella, Marana, AZ 85653
- Twin Peaks K-8: 7995 W. Twin Peaks Rd. Tucson, AZ 85743
- Schools Providing ONLY meals to Onsite Children
- Marana High School: 12000 W. Emigh Rd., Tucson, AZ 85743
- Marana Middle School: 11285 W. Grier Rd., Marana, AZ 85653
- Mountain View High School: 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85742
- Tortolita Middle School: 4101 W. Hardy Rd., Tucson, AZ 85742
Meals will be available to children 18 and under, families don't need to register for meals and there are no income requirements.
For a list of MUSD bus route pickup locations and times, visit here.
More information on MUSD's COVID-19 dashborad and tracking, click here.