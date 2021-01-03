Marana school district offers free grab-and-go meals during remote learning

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Unified School District will be offering free Grab & Go breakfast and lunch meals during remote learning between January 4 – 22.

In December, the district announced that students would return to remote learning.

During the temporary remote instruction, parents can pickup free meals along specific bus routes and at select MUSD schools with designated times.

The school curbside meals will be available Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Below are locations for school curbside meal service:



Butterfield Elementary School: 3400 W. Massingale Rd. Tucson, AZ 85741

Coyote Trail Elementary: 8000 N. Silverbell Rd. Tucson, AZ 85743

DeGrazia Elementary School: 5051 W. Overton Rd. Tucson, AZ 85742

Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8: 5650 W. Moore Rd. Marana, AZ 85658

Gladden Farms Elementary School: 11745 W. Gladden Farms Drive Marana, AZ 85653

Estes Elementary School: 11280 W. Grier Rd. Marana, AZ 85653

Ironwood Elementary: 3300 W. Freer Dr. Tucson, AZ 85742

Picture Rocks Elementary: 5875 N. Sanders Rd., Tucson, AZ 85743

Quail Run Elementary: 4600 W. Cortaro Farms Rd., Tucson, AZ 85742

Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary: 8500 N. Continental Reserve Loop Tucson, AZ 85743

Roadrunner Elementary: 16651 W. Calle Carmella, Marana, AZ 85653

Twin Peaks K-8: 7995 W. Twin Peaks Rd. Tucson, AZ 85743

Schools Providing ONLY meals to Onsite Children

Marana High School: 12000 W. Emigh Rd., Tucson, AZ 85743

Marana Middle School: 11285 W. Grier Rd., Marana, AZ 85653

Mountain View High School: 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85742

Tortolita Middle School: 4101 W. Hardy Rd., Tucson, AZ 85742

Meals will be available to children 18 and under, families don't need to register for meals and there are no income requirements.

For a list of MUSD bus route pickup locations and times, visit here.

More information on MUSD's COVID-19 dashborad and tracking, click here.