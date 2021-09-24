Marana Pumpkin Patch set to open next weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's that time of year! With fall officially underway, the Marana Pumpkin Patch opens to the public on Saturday, Oct. 2 and runs through Halloween.

The 50-acre property is run by Post Farms. There's an early bird special to get in.

Don't forget about Marana's famous corn maze. You can check out their Facebook to see this year's designs.

Your admission includes a wristband for the "cornado," super swing and corn flyer.

The Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival is at a new location this year: 14950 N. Trico Rd.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

