Marana Police: Suspect arrested on aggravated assault charges

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana police officers arrested a suspect on aggravated assault and criminal damage charges Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from MPD, officers responded to the 8100 block of North Courtney Page in reference to a trespassing and disorderly conduct 9-1-1 call.

MPD says the suspect left the scene, but a nearby officer located the vehicle at Cortaro and Silverbell, where they attempted to make a traffic stop.

The suspect reportedly was slow to stop and pulled into a nearby parking lot in the 7800 block of North Silverbell.

"The suspect drove in circles while officers observed in the parking lot. The suspect then sideswiped one police vehicle (officer inside) and then rammed another police vehicle head-on (officer inside)," MPD said.

During the time of the collision, officers were stationary, leading to no injuries.

The suspect was then arrested and identified as 60-year-old Timothy Lynn Newton.

This investigation is ongoing.