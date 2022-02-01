Marana Police seeking information in 31-year-old cold case

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department is investigating a cold case from July 1991.

On July 23, 1991, a burned and unrecognizable body of John Doe was found in a desert area, near Dove Mountain and Tangerine Road, according to Marana Police. Following an autopsy of the body, it was determined that the cause of death was due to being shot.

At the request of the Marana Police Department, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department carried out the inital investigation; however, the case went cold quickly due to unsuccessful leads.

In 2018, the case was reopened by Marana Police in efforts to try new investigative methods to identify John Doe.

In May 2018, the body of John Doe was exhumed and a facial approximation from the Federal Bureau of Investigation was requested, per Marana Police.

John Doe was identified as a Hispanic male, approximately 65 inches tall, 140 pounds, between the ages of 25-45, which was determined by the Forensic Anthropologist with the Office of the Medical Examiner.

John Doe was wearing a blue or green pull-over shirt, Levi Straus denim jeans and size 34 Calvin Klein undershorts when he died, Marana Police say. He also had on cowboy boots and white socks with blue stripes, and he was also found with the glasses shown in the photo below.

Marana Police have listed the man listed as John Doe #44.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Marana Police Department at 520-382-2000 or 88-CRIME.

