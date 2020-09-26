Marana Police search for missing, vulnerable 79-year-old man

MARANA, Ariz. — The Marana Police Department is searching for a missing, vulnerable 79-year-old man.

Police say 79-year-old Juan Estrada Rios was last seen leaving his home in the area of Sandy Desert Trail and Willow Blossom Drive (south of Cortaro Farms).

Juan is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and speaks Spanish only, but understands English, according to MPD.

He is described as approximately 5’10, 150 pounds with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes, police say. Juan was last seen wearing a short sleeve black shirt with flowers, khaki pants and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.