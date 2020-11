MARANA, Ariz. — The Marana Police Department is currently searching for an armed suspect in the area of Ina Road and Interstate 10 Sunday morning.

Police say the suspect was involved in a shooting in the Tucson area. A description of the man was not released.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are also assisting in the search.

There were no further details immediately released.

Please stay with KGUN9 for more updates.