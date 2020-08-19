Marana police request lock down procedures for MUSD schools, offices after situation on Grier Road

MARANA, Ariz. — The Marana Police Department requested lock down emergency procedures for Estes Elementary School, Marana Middle School, MCAT High School, and all MUSD District offices located on Grier Road after a situation happened in the surrounding area Tuesday.

Police responded to the area of the Marana apartments at 13387 N Lon Adams Road to search for a suspect involved with a stolen vehicle, according to MPD. The vehicle was stolen in the city of Tucson jurisdiction.

On Tuesday, around 1:50 p.m. Marana police told schools and offices located on Grier Road to implement their lock down emergency procedures as a precautionary measure, according to a news release from MUSD.

All students and staff were accounted for, and all campuses were secured. The district did communicate with parents and guardians during the lock down.

In order to ensure that students and staff follow all guidelines associated with our emergency procedures, parents/guardians were requested to not contact or come the school since students participating in on-site support services would not be released while emergency procedures were in effect. MUSD

Marana police lifted the lock down at approximately 2:39 p.m. after the suspect was believed to no longer be in the area.

The investigation is still ongoing.