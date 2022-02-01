Marana police reopen cold case involving burned body, hope public can help identify

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was shot and then severely burned.

Officers discovered "John Doe #44" in the desert area of Dover Mountain and Tangerine Road over 20 years ago.

Though deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department were able to figure out a gun shot is what killed him, burning the body left the remains completely unrecognizable.

The case quickly went cold with no leads.

However, in 2018, police reopened this cold case, requesting a facial approximation from the FBI.

A forensic anthropologist with the Office of the Medical Examiner identified John Doe #44 as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'5" tall, 140 pounds, between the ages of 25-45.

Authorities believe he was wearing a blue or green pull-over shirt, Levi Straus denim jeans and size 34 Calvin Klein undershorts at the time of his death.

They also say he was wearing cowboy boots, white socks with blue stripes, and the type of sunglasses seen in the first photo.

If you have any information that may help in solving this cold case, please contact the the department at (520) 382-2000 or 88-crime.

