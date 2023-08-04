Marana Police, Pima County Sheriff's Department seek info on indecent exposure case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Police Department (MPD) is asking members of the public for help providing additional information related to an indecent exposure arrest made in July.

According to MPD, Lorenzo Lauro Daniels, 35, was arrested on July 27 and charged with alleged indecent expsosure and failure to register as a sex offender and obtain ID, drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Police believe there are additional victims in this case that have not yet come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact either MPD or the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

