Marana Police, Pima County Sheriff's Department seek info on indecent exposure case

Marana Police Department
Authorities are asking anyone with more information on this case call Marana Police Department at (520) 382-2000 or the Pima County Sheriff‘s Department, (520) 351-4900.
Posted at 11:59 AM, Aug 04, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Police Department (MPD) is asking members of the public for help providing additional information related to an indecent exposure arrest made in July.

According to MPD, Lorenzo Lauro Daniels, 35, was arrested on July 27 and charged with alleged indecent expsosure and failure to register as a sex offender and obtain ID, drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Police believe there are additional victims in this case that have not yet come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact either MPD or the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

  • Marana Police Department: (520) 382-2000
  • Pima County Sheriff's Department: (520) 351-4900 or 88-CRIME

