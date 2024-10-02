Marana Police officer on administrative leave after off-duty 'incident' at club

A Marana police officer is under investigation for "an incident" that occurred in the parking lot of a nightclub just outside of Marana.

A news release from Marana Police said the incident involving Officer Daniel Bonn occurred on Sept. 29 at Whiskey Roads, 2290 W. Ina Road, but the release did not say what the incident entailed. The news release did say that Bonn was off-duty at the time.

The release said Pima County Sheriff's Department responded and have taken over the criminal investigation into the matter.

Officer Bonn has been placed on administrative leave while criminal and internal investigations are conducted.

The internal investigation is being conducted by Marana Police Department's Office of Professional Standards Unit.