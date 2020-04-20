Marana police looking to identify a Nico’s Mexican Food burglary suspect

MARANA, Ariz. — The Marana Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary April 17.

Police say the suspect forcibly entered a Nico’s Mexican Food restaurant around 3:00 a.m. located at 11000 block of W Marana Road.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash, along with a Bluetooth stereo, according to MPD.

Marana police say the suspect is described as Hispanic man is approximately 20-22 years of age, with a thin build, surveillance video shows he was seen wearing black cowboy hat, a black and white print long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and tan colored pointed toe cowboy boots.

Police say he had a holstered handgun on his right hip.

Anyone with information about his identity or this incident is asked to call the Marana Police Department at 520-382-2000. To remain anonymous call 88-CRIME.