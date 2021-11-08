Watch
Marana Police investigate hit-and-run crash near I-10 and Cortaro Road

Posted at 6:16 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 20:16:51-05

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened near Cortaro Road Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the area of I-10 and Cortaro, near the westbound on ramp for a report of a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian, police say. At this time, there is no information on injuries.

Details are limited but detectives will release more information once it's available, police say.

