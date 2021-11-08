Marana Police investigate hit-and-run crash near I-10 and Cortaro Road

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened near Cortaro Road Saturday evening.
Officers responded to the area of I-10 and Cortaro, near the westbound on ramp for a report of a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian, police say. At this time, there is no information on injuries.
Details are limited but detectives will release more information once it's available, police say.
