Marana Dispose-A-Med event this weekend

Brandi Walker
11:19 PM, Apr 9, 2018
1 hour ago
Nancy Lyngby

TUCSON, Ariz. - If you're in Marana and looking for a safe way to dispose of prescription medication, you're in luck!

The Marana Police Department is teaming up with Marana Volunteers in Police Service, The Marana Prevention Alliance, and the Marana-Foothills Optimist Club to host a Dispose-A-Med event on April 14.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Target near Ina and Thornydale, at 3901 W. Ina Rd.

If not disposed of correctly, unused prescription drugs can be abused or illegally sold. Prescription drugs that are flushed down the toilet can contaminate water supplies.

There will also be free lock boxes for safe storage of medications to keep them out of the wrong hands.

