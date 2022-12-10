Marana police find 7-year-old girl who walked away from school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers responded to a report of a 7-year-old girl who went missing from her school program and was returned to her parents shortly after, according to Marana Police Department.
On the afternoon of Dec. 9, a young girl reportedly walked away from Gladden Farms Elementary.
Police were told the girl was with her friend and did not believe she was abducted.
The girl was found within 30 minutes, says Marana Police Department.
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.