Marana Police Department awarded over $100K

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department has received a total of $108,000 in grants from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

The DUI/Impaired Driving Enforcement Grant, worth $50,000, was awarded to fund DUI enforcement throughout the town of Marana.

Another $58,000 was awarded to the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program for speed and traffic enforcement around town.

Funding from each grant will also go toward increasing public awareness and reducing reckless driving, whether it's driving under the influence or speeding.