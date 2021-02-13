Marana Police arrest suspect connected to multiple armed robberies

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department says a suspect has been arrested following a several armed robberies Friday evening.

Officers responded to multiple reports regarding an armed robbery around 6 p.m., Marana Police say. It was reported that several robberies had taken place in the 8200 block of North Cortaro. According to witnesses the suspect was armed with a handgun, police say.

Upon arrival, officers searched the area and found the suspect attempting to flee the area on foot, according to MPD. The suspect was then taken into custody.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Briana Dawson.

She is charged with three counts of armed robbery and six counts of aggravated assault.

There were no reports of injuries to police or civilians.

The investigation remains ongoing.