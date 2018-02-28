Marana Police and volunteers shop host shopping event for kids

Whitney Clark
4:59 AM, Feb 28, 2018
MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - Over the weekend the Marana Police Department and the Marana Police volunteers held their first "Shop With A Volunteer/Cop" event.

According to a press release from Marana PD, the 35 students were chosen based on their need and include kids in high school and elementary school. 

The children accompanied officers to a Kohl's in Marana.  

The money was raised through the Pride for the Patch golf tournament for first responders, military, and military veterans. 

Marana Police say Kohl's also provided Kohl's cash and 25% off everything in the store. 

 

