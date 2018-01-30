Marana PD awarded 3 DUI and speed enforcement grants

Bea Rosen, Joey Greaber
6:12 PM, Jan 29, 2018
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has awarded the Marana Police Department three grants that total $85,000 in overtime funding.

According to Marana PD, GOHS has awarded the Marana Police Department with $40,000 in grant funding to conduct DUI enforcement throughout the Town of Marana. 

The goal of the funding is to reduce alcohol and drug-related driving, fatalities, and injuries through enforcement, education, and public awareness.  

The Marana Police Department also received $30,000 in grant funding to conduct speed and traffic enforcement throughout the Town of Marana.  The goal of this grant is to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries resulting from speeding, aggressive driving, red light running and other forms of risky driving behavior through enforcement, education, and public awareness.  

The last grant given to Marana PD was $15,000 in funding to expand additional educational programs and intervention techniques.

