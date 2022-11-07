Marana Middle School lockdown lifted after police, school look into gun threat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Middle School went into a brief lockdown Monday after information circulated about a student possibly having a gun, according to Marana Police Department (MPD).
Police shared they worked with the school's staff to look into the information. They couldn't find any validity to this claim.
The school has resumed its schedule for the day.
The MPD has not yet released any information on the student or students involved with the incident.
The school is located at 11285 W. Grier Rd. in Marana.
