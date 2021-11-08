Marana man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of a minor, abusive sexual contact

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Marana man was sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of a minor and abusive sexual contact, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said Monday.

Last week, 35-year-old Roy Dominic Robles of Marana, Arizona was sentenced to 60 months in prison, which will be followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Previously, a jury convicted Robles on five counts, including two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, one count of abusive sexual contact with a minor, and two counts of abusive sexual contact without permission, according to the USAO of Arizona.

On September 14, 2019, Robles sexually abused the minor victim during a trip to Lake Mead, Arizona with family and friends. Later on the same day, Robles was sexually abusive without permission with an adult victim.

An investigation was conducted by the National Park Service.

----

